The Azov Regiment from Mariupol shared a video of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. It shows that the plant was severely damaged.

The video was released by the leader of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamiya.

"A lot of people worked to make it possible. The work will continue until we save all our people", he said.

Representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross are currently working in the city to evacuate all civilians from Azovstal.