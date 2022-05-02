Morning report of the General Staff: In the Donetsk direction the offensive is going almost along the entire line of contact

The General Staff of Ukraine published the report as of the morning of May 2. Thus, in the Donetsk direction, the offensive is going almost along the entire line of contact. In the Lyman direction, Russia fired on the positions of the Armed Forces on the Lyman-Siversk border in order to push them back and create conditions for an attack on Slovyansk.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the main efforts of the Russians are now to completely capture Rubizhne and prepare for the attack on Sievierodonetsk.

In the Popasna direction, Russia tried to improve the tactical situation in the Popasna area — it strengthened its troops by moving one battalion tactical group from the Mariupol direction.

Russia has deployed additional air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The occupiers are trying to reach the administrative border of Kherson oblast, looking for weaknesses in our defense. In the area of Mykolayiv Russia investigates positions of the Ukrainian military by drones.

Russia continues to shell Kharkiv, the village of Udy and the village of Prudyanka. In the Izyum direction, the Russian army is advancing in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Slovyansk directions.

On the border with Ukraine, in Bryansk oblast, the Russians established a counterintelligence regime. Checkpoints are located on the main roads and near the settlements.