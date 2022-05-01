Poland is ready to be the guarantor of Ukraineʼs security, but will not support a peace treaty with the surrender of Ukrainian territories

Poland is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraineʼs security within the framework of the agreements between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, the Polish authorities will not accept an agreement that would provide for the surrender of Ukrainian territories.

This was stated in an interview with Gazeta.pl by the head of the international policy department of the Office of the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch.

According to him, the discussion of the draft document on international guarantees that Ukraine has sent to its potential partners is underway. He noted that Poland does not plan to evade its obligations.

"If a peace agreement is reached, we are only interested in one that guarantees the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its independence. And only the one that Ukrainians will agree to", Kumokh stressed.

He also stated that Poland would not support an agreement that would "give Ukraine to Russia". In addition, Kumokh believes that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO in the near future, so it needs security guarantees, but not "as ridiculous as in the Budapest Memorandum".