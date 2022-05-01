Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians fire on Ukrainian border guards and want to attack Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of 6 pm on May 1:
- In the Siversky direction, the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions in the Senkivka district. Enemy drones are conducting reconnaissance there. The shelling of our positions and infrastructure in the border areas of this direction is not excluded.
- In the Slobozhansshchyna direction, the enemy fired on the positions of the Armed Forces in the areas of Uda and Prudianka. However, the Russian occupiers suffered casualties in the area of the village of Stary Saltiv.
- In the Izium direction, the Russians suffered losses in manpower and equipment.
- In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy again tried to take Rubizhne and Popasna, but was unsuccessful and retreated with losses. The Russians also unsuccessfully stormed Ozerne, Maryinka, Vremivka and Zelene Pole. There they also suffered losses.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to try to launch an offensive on Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih. The main efforts of the Russians are now in the Kryvyi Rih direction — there they fired on the positions of the Armed Forces in the areas of Tavriya, Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka, and Kniazivka.