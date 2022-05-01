State Special Communications Service: Russiaʼs potential in cyber attacks on Ukraine is likely to have reached its maximum

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection believes that the potential of Russian hackers in cyberattacks on Ukraine has probably already reached its maximum.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the Service.

"They have already demonstrated all the available tools and technologies. Due to the sanctions, Russian hackers will not be able to develop as they did before," the service stated.

At the same time, the State Special Communications Service believes that Russian hackers remain a serious threat to the world.

"They should not be underestimated, but they should not be overestimated either. They are highly qualified and motivated to attack not only Ukraine but also other democracies. However, fortunately, they faced certain limitations of resources — material and technological," they said.