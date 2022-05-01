Kremlin media published video of “evacuation” of civilians in Mariupol to the occupied territory

Kremlin media published videos of alleged civilians in Mariupol who were reportedly taken out of Azovstalʼs territory surrounded by Russian troops.

TASS and RIA Novosti write that about 40 people (18 men, 14 women and 8 children) were taken by bus to occupied Novoazovsk.

Reuters quoted its correspondent as saying that the Russians had evacuated more than 50 civilians from the area adjacent to the Azovstal plant. They were taken to the occupied village of Bezimenne in Donetsk oblast.

People were transported on buses with Ukrainian license plates, accompanied by a convoy of Russian soldiers and cars with UN symbols.

This morning the Mariupol City Council announced that the evacuation of civilians to Zaporizhzhia is possible on Sunday. The meeting was scheduled for 4 pm near the PortCity shopping mall.