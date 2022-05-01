The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized the Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group, which was preparing to shoot down a passenger plane

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the reconnaissance and sabotage group, which was an agent of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and was going to shoot down a passenger plane over the territory of Russia or Belarus.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in its Telegram.

The Russians intended to unjustifiably accuse Ukraine and its partners of the attack. The SBU found that the criminals wanted to fire on a civilian plane from the portable anti-aircraft missile system Stinger.

The enemy group consisted of two persons of multiple citizenship and an accomplice recruited by them. The coordinator of the group was a Russian Alexandr Tyuterev — a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with the call sign "Morpekh" (Marine). He previously took part in organizing a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa oblast, for which he is wanted.

On his instructions, Russian agents tried to establish contacts with the Ukrainian military under the guise of volunteers. In order to establish relations, they provided the Ukrainian army with reliable information on the positions and movements of the Kadyrovites.

The criminals wanted to use the contacts to receive and transfer a foreign Stinger to Russia.

During the operation, the SBU also found that the Morpekh lied to their leadership about their successes in Ukraine and gave the reconnaissance and sabotage group under their control the task of falsifying a terrorist attack in the rear of Ukraine. In particular, they prepared staged photos and videos about the alleged "attack on the Territorial Defense Forces checkpoint."