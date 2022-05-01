23,500 Russian servicemen have already been killed in the war with Ukraine

As of May 1, the Russian army lost approximately 23,500 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 1,026 tanks;
- 2,471 armored combat vehicles;
- 451 artillery system;
- 151 multiple rocket launchers;
- 80 air defense equipment;
- 192 aircraft;
- 155 helicopters;
- 1796 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 245 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 32 units of special equipment;
- 84 cruise missiles.