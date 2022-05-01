Intelligence: Russia is trying to circumvent sanctions with the help of allied countries

The Russian Federation plans to organize the production of components for military and dual-use products in the CSTO countries.

This was reported by the Dfe of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that this should also strengthen the economic dependence of CSTO members on Russia, which is in the interests of the Kremlin.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow is in talks with Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to re-export Russian products to international markets. It is planned to supply Georgian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani products and export them to third countries. More than 200 companies have already been established in these countries.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs large-scale aggression against Ukraine, about 85,000 Russian citizens and 113 IT companies have arrived in Armenia. The citizens of Russia have established about a thousand private enterprises and more than 250 limited liability companies in Armenia, which will pay taxes to the budgets of both countries — Armenia and Russia.

It also became known that the Russian manufacturer of air defense equipment — JSC "Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant" is involving Kazakhstan to circumvent the sanctions to obtain German-made components needed for anti-aircraft missile systems "Buk" and anti-aircraft artillery and missile systems "Tunguska".