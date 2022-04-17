Intelligence of Ukraine: Production of Russian SAMs on pause due to lack of components

Manufacturing facilities at Russiaʼs Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant have been shut down due to a shortage of components supplied from abroad before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Currently, the plantʼs management is looking for opportunities to circumvent sanctions and establish supplies through third countries, including Kazakhstan. Such schemes lead to a significant increase in the cost of parts, because you have to pay intermediaries. Russia cannot increase its expenses now.

Employees of the plant are offered a choice: either to go on unpaid leave or sign a contract with the armed forces to participate in the war in Ukraine. Recommended position — "operator-gunner" of Surface-to-air missile system "Buk" for 50 thousand rubles (appr. $600) per month.