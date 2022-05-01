Morning report of the General Staff: Russia is strengthening the strike potential of its troops

The General Staff released information as of 06 am on the Russian invasion:
- To increase the pace of the offensive, the Russian command is strengthening the strike potential of Russian troops.
- The Russians are transferring weapons and military equipment withdrawn from storage in military districts and the Northern Fleet to the border areas with Ukraine by rail.
- Belarusian military covers the border of Brest and Gomel oblasts.
- The threat of missile strikes from the territory of Belarus, as well as provocations on the state border of Ukraine, remains.
- In the northern direction, the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Bryansk region.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops continue to fire on Kharkiv from aircraft and artillery.
- The Russian army is advancing in the directions of Izium — Barvinkove and Izyum — Slovyansk, strengthening its strike group. Russia has moved up to 300 weapons and military equipment and about a thousand mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to these areas.
- In four designated areas, the enemy deployed two anti-aircraft missile divisions, armed with the Buk-M2 SAM and the Tor-M SAM.
- In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, Russian groups are actively pursuing the entire section of the line of contact. They fire from aircraft and artillery.
- In the Lyman direction, the Russians are advancing in the direction of Krymka and Oleksandrivka.
- In the Popasna direction, Russian troops storm Ukrainian forces in the Novotoshkivske-Orikhove direction and consolidate on the achieved frontiers.
- In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery, the Russians are trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian units in the direction of Olenivka — Novomykhailivka.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russians are trying to reach the administrative border of the Kherson oblast and create conditions for an attack on Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.
- For the previous day, the Ukrainian air defense hit nine air targets: two Su-25 aircraft and seven UAVs.
- In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts alone, Ukrainian forces repulsed 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 8 tanks, one artillery system, 24 units of armored combat vehicles, one special vehicle, and five vehicles (including two fuel tanks).