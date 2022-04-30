Ukraine has offered China to become one of the guarantors of its security

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, offered China to become one of the guarantors of Ukrainian security.

He said about it in an interview with Xinhua, a Chinese state news agency.

"Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of obtaining security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council and other major powers, including China. We propose China be one of the guarantors of Ukraineʼs security. It is a sign of our respect and trust in the Peopleʼs Republic of China," Kuleba said.

He also expressed hope that China would call on Russia to cease fire to avoid further escalation.

"This will be an important measure to maintain peace and prevent further humanitarian catastrophes," he said.