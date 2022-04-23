Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Podoliak: Negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine will be completed within a week

Negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner countries will be completed within a week.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak, Suspline (Ukraine National Broadcaster) reports.

Consultations with potential security guarantors are underway. "At the level of political advisers, consultations are underway with countries that have stated that they agree to discuss the guarantees they can take on. Of course, there will be different package guarantees", Podoliak said.

He also outlined important moments for Ukraine. These include arms supplies, closed skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons.

"I think that these issues can be completed within a week", Podoliak said. He stressed that Ukraine wants such security guarantees so that other countries can stand by Ukraine in the event of escalation.

"It is important for us that Russia understands that if they want to attack, they will see other countries with powerful armies," Podoliak explained. According to him, it should be about the legal right of those countries to defend Ukraine.