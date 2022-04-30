Employees of the port of Amsterdam are blocking the unloading of a tanker with Russian fuel

Employees of the port of Amsterdam refuse to unload a tanker with Russian diesel fuel, NOS reported

The ship Sunny Liger with Russian fuel on board has been anchored about forty kilometers from the town of Aimeiden since last night. Port officials refuse to unload it. The City of Amsterdam stands by this decision.

Although this oil tanker was loaded in the Russian city of Primorsk, it sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Therefore, the ship is not subjected to European sanctions against Russia. In addition, imports of Russian oil and gas are still officially legal in the EU.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already responded to the situation with the tanker.

"Oil tanker 'Sunny Liger' carrying Russian oil has entered the port of Amsterdam. We call on the Dutch government to demand the immediate departure of this vessel. The Netherlands, whose support Ukraine greatly appreciates, must not become a place for dirty Russian oil schemes," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko.