The court arrested more than 50 Belarusian fuel tanks used by Russian troops

The court arrested 51 Belarusian tank cars that crossed the border in Chernihiv oblast on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion (February 23). The tanks were filled with 3,000 tons of Belarusian and Russian diesel fuel.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, they actually provided logistics for Russian troops advancing on Chernihiv and Sumy.

Some of the tanks were somewhat "damaged" after the successful fighting of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but after the conclusions of the examination and repairs, they will also be used by the state.