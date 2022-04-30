Evening summary of the General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of four settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report informing the situation at the front as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30. The key points are:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control over the settlements of Verkhnya Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske, and Prilesne (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russia is trying to advance in the Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Sloviansk directions. The Russian army also continues to concentrate its forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv Oblast and the Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian state border.

The occupiers are increasing the air defense. In the areas of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Ivanivka, Chervone, Kurulka, Dovhenke, Nova Dmytrivka, and Barvinkove, they are trying to conduct reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions using drones.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the Russians forcibly deport the locals to the Russian territory. The occupiers are spreading disinformation about capturing Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Zaporizhia.

In the Donetsk direction, fighting is going on almost along the entire contact line. The main efforts of the Russians are focused on the offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Popasnyansk, and Kurakhiv directions. They aim to capture Rubizhne and Popasna entirely and then move to the Lyman, Sloviansk, and Barvinkovo.

In the Mariupol direction, Russia continues to hit the city by plane. The primary efforts of the occupiers are to block the Ukrainian units in the area of the Azovstal plant.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the Russian army is regrouping.

Russian Iskander-M missile systems have been deployed in Belarus.