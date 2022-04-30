Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation announced the suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was declared suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council on February 21, 2022, this Russian high-ranking official publicly called for the need to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the completely controlled pseudo-entities "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" and "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" by Russia.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General notes that the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and eight other members have already been prosecuted.