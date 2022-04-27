Almost all MPs of the Russian State Duma are suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The chairman and 418 MPs of the State Duma of Russia were informed about the suspicion under the article on encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On February 15, 2022, the mentioned 418 out of 450 MPs supported the resolution with an appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to consider the issue of recognizing the Russian formations of the so-called "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" and "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" as independent.

Also on February 22, they supported the ratification of "agreements" on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance between Russia and these entities.