Unfamiliar people are settling in the houses of Mariupol residents

In Mariupol, unknown people are settling in the surviving homes of locals who have left the occupied territory.

This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council.

Such permits are issued, in particular, by the illegal council of the village of Stary Krym in the Kalmyk district of Mariupol, which operates under the leadership of the unrecognized “DPR”.

The occupiers are also settling in other peopleʼs houses and apartments of those people whom they left without a roof over their heads. Moreover, when the owners come for their belongings, the new residents may not give them away.

"This shows that total arbitrariness and lawlessness prevail in the occupied territories," the City Council said.