Unfamiliar people are settling in the houses of Mariupol residents

In Mariupol, unknown people are settling in the surviving homes of locals who have left the occupied territory.
This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council.
Such permits are issued, in particular, by the illegal council of the village of Stary Krym in the Kalmyk district of Mariupol, which operates under the leadership of the unrecognized “DPR”.
The occupiers are also settling in other peopleʼs houses and apartments of those people whom they left without a roof over their heads. Moreover, when the owners come for their belongings, the new residents may not give them away.
"This shows that total arbitrariness and lawlessness prevail in the occupied territories," the City Council said.
- The number of wounded after the Russian attack on Azovstal exceeded 600 people. Currently, Ukrainian Marines, Azov Regiment fighters and about a thousand civilians remain blocked at Azovstal. On April 20, defenders of Mariupol said they were ready to evacuate the city with the support of a third party. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian servicemen for people from Mariupol.
- On April 21, Putin ordered Russian troops not to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but troops continued to attack. There are still no agreements on evacuation and humanitarian corridors.
- On the night of April 28, Russian troops struck almost 50 air strikes on Mariupol and Azovstal. They dropped a lot of phosphorus bombs. In addition, the enemyʼs artillery was constantly working. As a result, a hospital collapsed in the basement of the plant.