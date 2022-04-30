Office of the President: Russia rejects proposals to save people in Mariupol

The world is ready to help save the people of Mariupol from Russian bombing, but the Russian side rejects all proposals because it is "symbolic" for the enemy to destroy the city and the Azov regiment that protects it.
This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak.
"The president and head of the Presidentʼs Office are constantly appealing to world leaders to help us convince the Russian side of the need for a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol. Some political leaders turn to Putin through their personal channels, arguing that this should be done for humanistic reasons. But, unfortunately, there is no reaction from the Russian side," Podoliak said.
He stressed that the city is under daily attacks with the maximum use of all heavy artillery and aircraft to destroy Azovstal.
"The Russians understand that there are civilian children there, but they continue to bomb," said an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office.
However, both the leadership of Ukraine and world leaders do not stop trying to agree on the rescue of people in Mariupol.