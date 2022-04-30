Office of the President: Russia rejects proposals to save people in Mariupol

The world is ready to help save the people of Mariupol from Russian bombing, but the Russian side rejects all proposals because it is "symbolic" for the enemy to destroy the city and the Azov regiment that protects it.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak.

"The president and head of the Presidentʼs Office are constantly appealing to world leaders to help us convince the Russian side of the need for a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol. Some political leaders turn to Putin through their personal channels, arguing that this should be done for humanistic reasons. But, unfortunately, there is no reaction from the Russian side," Podoliak said.