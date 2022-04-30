In the Izium direction, the Armed Forces destroyed a control point and more than 30 units of enemy equipment

In Kharkiv oblast, in the direction of the strategically important city of Izium, special forces of the National Guard found a command post, equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

Reconnaissance operatives quickly arrived at the Armed Forces, which worked hard and aimed artillery fire. The National Guard adjusted the fire, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"More than 30 units of equipment, of which more than half is tanks, as well as armored personnel carriers, combat vehicles and MTLB were destroyed due to the filigree work of the National Guard and the Armed Forces," — said in a statement.