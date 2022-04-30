During the full-scale war, Russia lost 23,200 soldiers killed

As of April 30, Russian troops lost about 23,200 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:

1,008 tanks;

2,445 armored combat vehicles;

436 artillery systems;

151 multiple rocket launchers;

77 air defense equipment;

190 aircraft;

155 helicopters;

1,701 units of motor vehicles;

8 ships/boats;

76 fuel tanks;

232 drones of operational and tactical level;

32 units of special equipment;

4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Izium direction.