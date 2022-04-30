British intelligence: Russia has significant difficulties with units

Russia hopes to solve the problems that previously hindered its invasion of Ukraine, by the geographical concentration of combat power, reduction of supply lines, and simplification of command.

This is stated in the morning report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

The British say that Russia is still facing significant difficulties. For example, Russia is forced to regroup and redeploy depleted and fragmented units that took part in unsuccessful attacks in northeastern Ukraine. Many of these units probably have a weak fighting spirit.

The shortcomings of the Russian militaryʼs tactical coordination are also still relevant.

"The lack of skills at the unit level and incessant air support have not allowed Russia to make full use of its forces, despite local successes," the statement said.