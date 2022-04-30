Morning report of the General Staff: Russia transfers its troops from the Belgorod region to Izium and advances to the east

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the morning report as of 6:00 on April 30. The situation at the front is as follows:

Russian troops continue to advance in the Eastern Operational Zone;

Russian forces fire on civil and military infrastructure in the depths of Ukraine from aviation, artillery, launch missile strikes, and fire artillery at Ukrainian positions along the line of contact and in border areas;

in the Sivershchyna direction, Russian units fired on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrativka, Katerynivka, Svarkove, and Bilokopytove;

the Russians are moving some units from the territory of Belgorod oblast to the area of the city of Izyum;

Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Suligovka and Dovhenke but were unsuccessful. In the Kharkiv and Izium directions, Russia is trying to deploy air defense forces and equipment;

in the east, the Russians continue to advance in the Lyman (in the areas of Yampil, Ozerne, Lyman), Sievierodonetsk, where they are trying to complete the capture of Rubizhne, Popasna (in the direction of Kalinovo and Popasna) and Kurakhiv (Olenivka and Novomykhailivka) directions. They have no success, there are battles;

Russian forces do not stop firing artillery at Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction;

in Mykolayiv oblast Russians intensified air reconnaissance;

Russia has lost ten air targets in the sky: one plane and nine Orlan-10 UAVs;

In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces repulsed fourteen attacks, destroyed eleven tanks, seven artillery systems, twenty-eight armored vehicles, and fourteen vehicles.