Zelensky: In Kiev Oblast another mass grave of 900 bodies was found

In an interview with Polish media, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that law enforcement officers had found another mass grave of killed civilians in Kyiv Oblast.

According to the president, 900 bodies were found in the grave in the territory that was under Russian occupation in March. He did not say what the place was or where it was located.

Zelensky pointed out that Russian troops had covered up the traces of the crimes, as indicated by the facts of burning people in mobile crematoria.

He added that all the guilty will be punished. "Some will wait for the international court, and some will wait, as they say, for the night. Thatʼs all", the president said.