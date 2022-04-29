Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians attack in the east and strengthen artillery near Kharkiv

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 18:00 on Tuesday, April 29. Currently, the situation at the front is as follows:

The threat of missile and bomb strikes on Ukraine remains on the territory of Belarus. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are strengthening the border and preparing to check the readiness of aircraft and air defense equipment.

In the Severshchyna direction, the Russians are trying to prevent the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces from the Severshchyna direction to Donbas. Shelling is expected from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian border territories.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy tries to hold the occupied areas near Kharkiv and deploys additional artillery units.

In the Izium direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance and strikes on units of the Armed Forces. For additional transfer of troops, the occupiers provide pontoon crossings across the Seversky Donets River.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to attack the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk and Popasna directions. The enemy continues to try to establish full control over Rubizhne and Popasna and advance into Sievierodonetsk.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers are reinforced by additional artillery units. They are transferred from the Mariupol direction.

In the South Buh and Bessarabian directions, it is regrouping, increasing its forces, and deploying equipment repair points.

In the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, Russia continues to spread fakes about the threat to the regionʼs population from Ukraine. In particular, there are reports of another case of using Ukrainian drones over ammunition depots.