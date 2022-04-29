Forbes: Launch of 1,300 missiles in Ukraine in Russia cost $ 7.5 billion

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Russia has launched 1,300 missiles in Ukraine, which, according to Forbes, cost Russia $ 7.5 billion.

The above figure includes "Kalibr", "Iskander", "Tochka-U" and Class X missiles. There are no exact statistics on the number of missiles fired, so Forbes took into account only cases where the class of the launched missile is known.

Previously, 62% of missile strikes fell on three classes of Iskander. 30% — on Class X missiles, and 8% — on the "Tochka-U".

"The cost of missiles can vary greatly. "Tochka-U", according to the site Military Russia, is estimated at $ 300 thousand; Kalibr— $ 6.5 million under an export contract with India in 2006; X-101 missiles are more modern and sophisticated than Kalibr and, according to experts, are many times more expensive", the newspaper writes.

Forbes notes that $ 7.5 billion is more than 82 of Russiaʼs 85 annual local budgets.