”Rating”: Ukrainians have the best attitude to the President of Poland and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the worst — to Putin and Lukashenko

Over the past two months, Ukrainiansʼ attitudes toward foreign leaders have largely improved. They have the best attitude toward the President of Poland Andrzej Duda (92% positive) and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson (88% positive).

This is stated in the survey of the group "Rating" as of April 26.

Ukrainians are also mostly positive about US President Joe Biden (85%), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (76%), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (76%), French President Emmanuel Macron (75%), and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (66 %).

Instead, Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards German leaders — Chancellor Olaf Scholz (54% negative) and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (45% negative).

The worst attitude of Ukrainians is toward Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko — it is 99 and 96%, respectively. Before the start of the full-scale war, 82% of Ukrainians had a negative attitude towards Putin and 64% against Lukashenko.