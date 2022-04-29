Dozens of tanks and more than a thousand occupiers: the Azov Regiment reported how many Russians were killed during the battles for Mariupol

The Azov Regiment reported on the losses of Russian troops in Mariupol during the fighting. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian offensive on the city, the regimentʼs fighters have destroyed, according to confirmed data, 1,157 occupiers (also another 840 — according to unconfirmed data).

The regiment wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

In the technique of the Russian troops from the actions of the Ukrainian military lost:

tanks — 49 destroyed and 29 damaged;

APC — 23 destroyed, 24 damaged;

Infantry fighting vehicles — 36 destroyed, 24 damaged;

BMD — 5 destroyed;

boat "Raptor" — 1 destroyed;

Su-25 aircraft — 1 damaged;

armored fighting vehicle "Typhoon" — 2 destroyed, 2 damaged;

Tigr armored vehicles — 3 destroyed, 2 damaged;

Iveco LMV — 2 destroyed, 2 damaged;

trucks — 25 destroyed, 8 damaged.

In addition, many other enemy equipment and weapons were destroyed and damaged.