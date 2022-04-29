The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv oblast. It is located north of the city, along the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) with reference to journalist Denys Kazansky.

"The village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv oblast was liberated from the occupiers by the assault unit of the GUR MO under the command of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky. Currently, it is completely under the control of the Armed Forces," he explained.

From this village, when it was occupied, the Russian artillery fired on residential areas of Kharkiv.