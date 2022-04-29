Radio Svoboda journalist was killed in Russian missile strike in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychkosaid on the morning of April 29 that due to a Russian missile strike in a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district one person was killed. Later, her name became known. She was Radio Svoboda journalist Vira Hyrych.

Her colleagues reported about it on social networks.

"There is no Vira. An accurate Russian missile hit her house, Vira lay there all night, and she was found only in the morning", wrote Oleksandr Demchenko, an employee of Radio Svoboda.

It is also known that at least 10 people were injured in the missile strike, four of whom were hospitalized.