There are victims of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv — the deceased was found under the rubble

A dead man was found in Kyiv during the analysis of the blockages of a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a Russian missile hit.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Rescuers who are continuing to inspect and dismantle the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a missile hit yesterday, have just found the body of the deceased," he said.

Earlier, there was no information about the victims of the attack. Only 10 victims were reported, four of whom were hospitalized.