General Staff: The losses of the Russian army reached 23,000 soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the losses of the Russian army during the war in Ukraine had already reached 23,000 people. The Ukrainian military also destroyed 986 occupying tanks.
The General Staff writes about this on its Facebook.
In addition, since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces have destroyed:
- 2,418 armored combat vehicles;
- 435 artillery systems;
- 151 MLRS;
- 73 means of air defense;
- 189 aircraft;
- 155 helicopters;
- 1,695 units of automotive equipment;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 229 UAV operational and tactical level;
- 31 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers.