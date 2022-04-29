Morning report of the General Staff: the Russian military robs peasants in the occupied territories and suffers significant losses in the air

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation as of 6 am regarding the Russian invasion.
Russian troops continue the offensive in the East and want to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the Slobozhanshchyna, Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the Russians fired at Ukrainian positions with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers.
- in the Izium direction, Russian troops focused their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance;
- the Russian military continues to blockade Ukrainian units in Mariupol, near the Azovstal plant;
- in the temporarily occupied territories, the occupation authorities do not allow local residents to move and detain them and block humanitarian goods from the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the Russians are robbing peasants. For example, more than 60 tons of wheat were stolen from an agricultural society in the town of Kamyanka-Dniprovska together with freight transport;
- Fifteen air targets were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces the previous day: one plane, five cruise missiles, and nine drones;
- In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed nine enemy attacks, destroyed six tanks, one artillery system, twelve units of armored vehicles, one car and one anti-aircraft gun.