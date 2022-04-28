Evening summary of the General Staff: In Kharkiv oblast, the Armed Forces liberated the settlement, in the south repulsed the assault of the enemy

Operational summary from the General Staff as of 6 pm:
- The occupiers are tightening the cover of the border, in the direction of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts introduced additional units of the Rosguard.
- In Belgorod oblast, the occupiers deployed up to five divisions with Iskander missiles. Due to significant losses in personnel and military equipment and to restore combat capability, the enemy withdrew a battalion tactical group of airborne troops to the territory of the Russian Federation. The battalion tactical group from the units of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District was moved from the territory of Belgorod oblast of the Russian Federation to Kharkiv oblast. The enemy continues air reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.
- In Kharkiv oblast, enemy units tried to advance in the directions of Brazhkivka and Dovhenky. They were unsuccessful, lost, and withdrew. The occupiers also tried unsuccessfully to take control of the main objects of the Velyka Komyshuvakha.
- The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Kutuzivka, Kharkiv oblast.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to completely capture Rubizhne, but suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. On Kurakhivskyi, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to advance in the direction of the settlements of Solodke and Novomykhailivka.
- On the frontline Donetsk — Zaporizhzhia, the enemy attacked in the direction of the settlements Neskuchne and Vremivka had no success. Continues to strengthen the grouping of troops.
- Ships of the occupying fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and conduct reconnaissance.
- An assault attempt in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Ivanivka and Zahradivka was successfully repulsed in the South Buh direction.