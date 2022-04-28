Denmark is the first in the world to stop coronavirus vaccination

Denmark became the first country in the world to suspend coronavirus vaccination.

This was reported by Sky News.

It is reported that the country has decided to "curtail" the immunization campaign from May 15, but it will continue for people at risk. Before that, experts will assess who and when to vaccinate and with which vaccines.

The Ministry of Health said the country was in a "good position" in terms of vaccination. In Denmark, about 81% of the population has been vaccinated and 61.6% have received the booster vaccine.