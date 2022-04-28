EU countries accepting refugees from Ukraine have been paid € 3.5 billion

The European Commission has paid € 3.5 billion in financial assistance to member countries for the reception and accommodation of refugees from Ukraine.

This was announced in Brussels during a press briefing by European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker, Ukrinform reports.

"For example, Poland received € 562 million. Romania — € 450 million, Hungary € 299 million, and the Czech Republic € 283 million, which is a very important contribution," said the spokesman.

Expenditures already incurred by national governments to care for refugees may be reimbursed by this budget program from the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.