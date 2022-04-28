IDPs in Ukraine need almost 600,000 apartments. 30,000 will be built by the end of the year

There are currently more than 2 million internally displaced people in Ukraine due to the war. To provide them with housing, the state must provide almost 600,000 apartments.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, given the scale of housing needs, apartments will be built "from scratch" and will buy ready-made apartments that are in the oblasts of the country. By the end of this year, it is necessary to build 30,000 apartments worth a total of 36 billion hryvnias and provide people with 53,000 apartments — this will cover the needs of 180,000 migrants.

The total cost of the project, taking into account the purchase of apartments and construction of new complexes is almost 69 billion hryvnias.

Currently, more than 4,000 apartments are ready, only furniture needs to be brought there.