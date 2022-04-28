Morning report of the General Staff: The main efforts of the Russian army are now focused on the Izium direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the morning of April 28. The main efforts of the Russians are now focused on the Izium direction. They are trying to launch an offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka — Nova Dmytrivka and Andriyivka — Velyka Komyshuvakha. In order to strengthen the advancing group, the occupiers additionally moved landing units and up to 500 units of equipment to Izium.

In the South Buh direction, the main efforts of the Russians are focused on the directions Kherson — Mykolaiv and Kherson — Kryvyi Rih .

and . In the Donetsk direction, the Russians focused on encircling Ukrainian troops.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Russians are conducting an offensive in the directions of Staromayorske — Velyka Novosilka and Lyubimivka — Zelene Pole.

the Russians are conducting an offensive in the directions of Staromayorske — Velyka Novosilka and Lyubimivka — Zelene Pole. The occupiers are trying to develop an offensive on the city of Lyman and are preparing to force the river Siversky Donets.

and are preparing to force the river Siversky Donets. On Sievierodonetsk, there is an attack on the settlement of Orikhove . In the Avdiyivka direction, in order to capture Maryinka and Ocheretyne, Russia is firing intensely.

. In the Avdiyivka direction, in order to capture Maryinka and Ocheretyne, Russia is firing intensely. In Kherson Oblast, the Russian army has dug in in the area of the village of Tavriyske , trying to beat the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Nova Zoria. In the areas of the villages of Stanislav and Molodetske, Russia is increasing the units of jet and barrel artillery.

, trying to beat the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Nova Zoria. In the areas of the villages of Stanislav and Molodetske, Russia is increasing the units of jet and barrel artillery. The Russians continue to use Melitopol airfield to base and fly Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopters, and Mi-8 transport and combat aircraft.