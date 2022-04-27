The EU plans to facilitate legal migration, particularly for Ukrainians

The European Commission has made a number of proposals to facilitate legal migration to the EU. The project, in particular, has a clause that simplifies the procedure for the employment of refugees from Ukraine in the European Union.

This was reported by DW.

The package approved by the European Commissioners includes draft amendments to two EU directives — on temporary and permanent residence permits.

The European Commission proposes to allow the application for a temporary residence permit not only from the territory of the EU where the person wants to work but also from the territory where he/she lives. Currently, the application is going to be considered for four months. In Brussels, during this period it is proposed to include the issuance of visas and time for verification in the labor market.

At present, third-country nationals with a temporary residence permit cannot change their employer. The European Commission believes that this restriction should be lifted. In case of loss of work, the residence permit must be valid for another three months.

An indefinite residence permit can be obtained after five years of residence in the EU — but only in one country.

In addition, this summer the European Commission wants to launch a pilot project for Ukrainians who have found refuge in the EU. Ukrainians will be able to register on the portal, where they will indicate their qualifications.

This practice will help EU countries, for example, to find teachers from Ukraine to hire them to support Ukrainian refugee children, said one of the authors of the initiative, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson.