Switzerland has imposed new sanctions on Russia and Belarus for aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release from the Swiss Secretariat of Economics (SECO).

Sanctions include a ban on imports of timber and coal, as well as goods that are important sources of income for Russia — such as cement, seafood, and caviar.

Also banned are the export of industrial robots, certain chemical products, support for state and public Russian organizations and the registration of trusts for Russian citizens.

It is noted that the ban on the export of banknotes and the sale of securities to citizens, residents or legal entities of Belarus now also applies to all official currencies of EU member states, not just the euro or Swiss francs, as before.