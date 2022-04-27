Evening summary of the General Staff: ballots for the “referendum” are being prepared in Kherson oblast, and in Transnistria, the security forces have been transferred to the “barracks state”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report as of 6 pm on Wednesday, April 27. The current situation at the front is as follows:

In the east, Russia continues its offensive to seize Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and maintain a land corridor between them and the occupied Crimea.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siverskyi directions.

In the Slobozhansk region, the occupiers are systematically shelling Kharkiv, Derhachi, and Prudyanka with artillery, in particular from multiple rocket launchers.

In the direction of Izyum — Barvinkove, the Russians attempted an offensive in the area of Nova Dmytrivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the Russian army is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact with mortars and artillery.

In the Kurakhovo area, the Russians tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops but were unsuccessful.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers replenish supplies, equip positions and conduct air reconnaissance under the cover of artillery. The Russians also tried to improve the tactical position of their troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. They were unsuccessful and left with losses.

In the area of the occupied village of Levkivka, Izium district, Kharkiv oblast, the Russian military organized a collection point for damaged equipment for repairs and carried out "filtration measures" in some occupied settlements.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, the occupiers are looking for Ukrainian security officers, inspecting the homes of locals, and conducting a census of the local population. It is currently prohibited to move through the temporarily occupied territory without identity documents.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson oblast, Russians are preparing for a "referendum", printing ballots, and clarifying the personal data of locals. The invaders continue to prevent civilians from leaving.

A "red" level of the terrorist threat has been introduced in the Transnistrian region of Moldova due to provocations from Russia. The personnel of the security forces was transferred to the "barracks camp", and the control at the checkpoints was strengthened. Preparations for the holiday parade on May 9 were canceled.

The enemy is demoralized. Personnel taken from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts has their personal documents confiscated to make up for losses and in order to prevent identification. There have been more and more cases of enemy soldiers trying to avoid taking part in hostilities. Personnel resort to desertion, captivity, and self-mutilation.