SpaceX Starlink has registered a representative office in Ukraine

Elon Maskʼs American company SpaceX has registered a representative office "Starlink Ukraine".

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Earlier, the Minister announced that Starlink will open an office in Ukraine. The company needs it for the official launch of the satellite Internet distribution stations of the same name, which are already in Ukraine.

“This technology uses certain frequencies and equipment (stations). According to the legislation of Ukraine, as well as any other country, the launch of such a project involves the certification of equipment and frequency. We have to provide these frequencies to a certain legal entity, and in this case, it can only be the SpaceX Starlink representative office in Ukraine,” Fedorov told AIN.