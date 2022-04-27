Bloomberg: Four European companies have already paid Russia for gas in rubles

Four European countries have already paid Russia for gas supplies in rubles, as demanded by President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the US media Bloomberg, citing a source close to Gazprom.

In addition, ten European companies have already opened accounts with Gazprombank to pay in rubles. By the way, Russia supplies gas to 23 European countries.

After the EU imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow demanded that gas be paid in rubles from April 1. But the EU has said the mechanism, which requires opening accounts in euros and rubles, will violate sanctions. On April 26, Russia announced the cessation of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to pay for gas in rubles.