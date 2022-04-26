Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians storm Barvinkove, in Transnistria, Russian troops brought to full readiness

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 18:00 on Tuesday, April 26. Currently, the situation at the front is as follows:

Russian troops continue the offensive in eastern Ukraine, trying to surround Ukrainian troops in the environmental zone to establish full control over Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. In addition, Russian troops continue to partially block and shell Kharkiv.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is taking active action along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts are to take control of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Maryinka.

In the Izyium direction, the enemy is advancing near the town of Barvinkove. The Russians are also increasing the group of troops to attack the Lyman.

In the areas of Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine, the Russian occupiers continue to hold field camps to restore combat readiness and train units. Up to 5 battalion tactical groups of the enemy are in this area.

The Russians do not stop shelling and airstrikes on Mariupol, continue to block the Azovstal plant.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the enemy holds the occupied frontier.

In the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, units of Russian troops have been brought to full combat readiness.