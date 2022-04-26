State Bureau of Investigation announces suspicion of 10 more Transcarpathian customs officers for fraud with Medvedchukʼs oil

The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of 10 more employees of the "Mukachevo" customs post of the Zakarpattia customs for facilitating the illegal import of oil products by companies from the sphere of influence of the detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported by the Bureau press service.

According to the investigation, these customs officers helped Medvedchukʼs companies in 2017 and 2018 to import oil products by rail and road under the guise of gas condensate, which is not an excisable commodity. Customs officers turned a blind eye to the illegal registration of products, which helped companies avoid taxes.

Customs officers are accused of improper performance of official duties, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face up to 5 years in prison.