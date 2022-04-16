The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Transcarpathian customs officers of Medvedchukʼs oil fraud

The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of three employees of the Mukachevo customs post who facilitated corruption schemes with the import of oil products to companies in the sphere of influence of the detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Bureau, in 2017-2018, the company associated with Viktor Medvedchuk imported oil products by rail and road. However, the documents stated that gas condensate, which is not an excisable commodity, was transported in tanks. During the registration of the cargo, the customs officers "did not notice" the substitution.