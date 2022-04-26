Ukraine has approved a list of territories from which IDPs can receive assistance

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has approved a list of territorial communities located in combat areas, temporarily occupied or blocked by Russian troops.

This means that starting from May, the procedure for issuing state aid to IDPs will be regulated. Citizens who have moved from listed communities whose homes have been destroyed or damaged and who have applied for compensation, in particular through the Unified State Portal of Electronic Services, will now be able to receive assistance.

The approved list of territorial communities can be viewed here. It lists the communities of seven oblasts.