Soviet monument “Friendship of Peoples” dismantled in Kyiv

In Kyiv, under the Arch of Friendship of Peoples, a bronze sculpture of two workers began to be dismantled — it was installed in 1982 "to commemorate the reunification of Ukraine with Russia."

The second sculptural composition depicting the motif of the Pereyaslav Council of 1654 is to be dismantled later. The Arch of Friendship of Peoples will be renamed and illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in the future, said Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko.