The mayor of Mykolayiv declared that the city prepares for attack or siege of Russians

The city authorities of Mykolayiv prepare for attack or siege of the city therefore on places equip defensive constructions.

The mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it.

At the same time, he assured that the situation is under control, and the city has enough contingents for defense.

"Already today we are preparing fortifications together with our military. Both on the outskirts of the city and inside. Our utilities are now playing the role of construction workers. We build, fill, and concrete. In addition, we are still extracting Russian military equipment from the fields. Already pulled out 38 units, including tanks, guns, and cars. Everything that the peasants do not have time to disassemble, we take away, repair and hand over to the Armed Forces", Sienkevych said.

According to the mayor, in Mykolayiv, there are problems with water because the missile hit a pipe that supplies water from Kherson Oblast to Mykolayiv. So far, it is not possible to restore it, because the fighting continues.

In March, the city was surrounded by two-thirds, Russian troops approached the Southern Buh, but the Ukrainian military was able to push them back. Now the Russians are in the sector between Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts, on the line Stanislav — Oleksandrivka.

"We see Russia transferring weapons and military resources across Crimea. We see that they are accumulating in Kherson Oblast. And yes, we expect attacks or sieges of the city of Mykolayiv", — Oleksandr Sienkevych emphasizes.